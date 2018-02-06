To get masses to yagna, RSS arm to argue cow milk can arrest crime graph

Shankar Lal said he has communicated about benefits of cow milk to all state governments with an appeal to promote use of cow products. (Representational Image) Shankar Lal said he has communicated about benefits of cow milk to all state governments with an appeal to promote use of cow products. (Representational Image)

RSS affiliate Gauseva is set to launch a countrywide 15-day “Gau Jap Mahayagna” at temples across the country from March 31 to associate people with the organisation and spread awareness on cows and ensure their well-being. To attract people to the campaign, the RSS wing plans to popularise claims of eight major benefits of cow dung and other cow products.

Among the claims the outfit will make is that consumption of cow milk could reduce crime rate and consumption of the liquid extract of cow dung with leaves of basil (tulsi) during labour pain can help in normal delivery.

RSS Akhil Bharatiya Gau Sewa pramukh Shankar Lal claimed that the crime graph has risen in the country ever since people started consuming milk from buffaloes and jersey cows. “The reason is that milk of buffalo and jersey cow is ‘tamasic’ which triggers anger, a person loses tolerance and that leads to increase in crime. On the other hand, cow milk is ‘sattvic’ that gives peace to people and this leads to decrease in crime,” he said. He said creating awareness about this benefit of cow milk was aimed at achieving one of their goals — “apraadh mukt bharat (crime-free India)”.

Shankar Lal said he has communicated about benefits of cow milk to all state governments with an appeal to promote use of cow products.

The senior RSS functionary also claimed that in the past eight years, 3,000 women have delivered babies without surgery because they consumed around 40gm of liquid extract of cow dung with five leaves of basil at the time of labour pain. Shankar Lal claimed that normal delivery occurred within two hours of consumption of the cow dung extract with basil leaves. He also claimed that if a pregnant woman consumes curd “prepared from cow milk in silver bowl daily for eight months, the baby will be of fair complexion, intelligent and with sattvic nature” He said that many such researches were on at the Cow Research Centre in Nagpur.

Shankar Lal said these “benefits” of cow products will be spread among masses when they are approached to join “Gau Jap Mahayagna”. He said the yagna will be aimed at increasing members in the outfit and during its course, people will be appealed to take a daily pledge for protection of cows.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App