To enlist cast for film on Pandits, officers write to Kashmiri migrants

Government officials in Jammu have written to Kashmiri migrants in the city, saying those interested can sign up for Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s new movie that’s set on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits from the Valley. In a notice dated March 7, Deputy Commissioner (Relief) K K Sidha said there was “a specific requirement of Kashmiri cast” – men, women and children of all ages – for the movie. It said those who participated would be paid Rs 850 a day, besides “free transportation and meals”, though participation was purely voluntary.

Interested Kashmiri migrants were told to fill up consent forms for participating in the film shooting and submit them to camp commandants before March 17. It also directed the camp commandants to spread the word about the shoot among migrants.

Relief Commissioner M L Raina said, “As the film was related to the exodus, we, being the nodal agency for Kashmiri migrants, arranged a meeting between them and Vidhu Vinod Chopra at Jagti near Nagrota some two months ago.’’ Pointing out that since Jagti was a township of migrants, a crowd of 500-1,000 people would have been readily available there, Raina said, adding that shooting would be held in the township on March 27-28. Chopra has in the past produced movies such as 3 Idiots, PK, and Mission Kashmir.

