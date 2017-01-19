To enhance security, Maharashtra govt clears 222 SLRs for prisons across state

The central jails include the high-profile Arthur Road jail in Mumbai and Yerawada jail in Pune, among others. The central jails include the high-profile Arthur Road jail in Mumbai and Yerawada jail in Pune, among others.

The state government has cleared budgetary provisions for the procurement of 222 Self Loading Rifles (SLRs) for prisons across Maharashtra, including the nine central jails. The central jails include the high-profile Arthur Road jail in Mumbai, Taloja jail in Navi Mumbai, Yerawada jail in Pune and the Nagpur Central jail; the state also has 31 district jails.

The State Prison Department had started upgrading security measures after the murder of alleged Indian Mujahideen operative Mohammed Qateel Siddiqui, in the high-security Anda Cell of Yerawada Central Jail in Pune, in 2012.

On June 8, 2012, Qateel was allegedly strangulated to death by two gangsters, Sharad Mohol and Alok Bhalerao, who were lodged in the same cell. Immediately after the incident, the state government announced that CCTV cameras would be installed on the premises of all major jails in Maharashtra and their overall security would be upgraded.

The process also involved procurement of wireless communication sets (walkie-talkies), SLRs for guards, and hand-held and door-frame metal detectors and closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras.

As part of the upgradation, central jails and district jails have received CCTV cameras, cell phone network jammers and metal detectors.

A senior jail officer, who has served at Yerawada Central Jail, said, “Until now, the jail guards had very old firearms, of 0.410 and 0.303-inch bore, with ageing and increasingly ineffective ammunition. The 0.410-inch bore rifle was a musket… not very efficient in today’s times. The new weapons were much needed, especially in the backdrop of the increasing number of hardened criminals, members of criminal gangs and terror operatives lodged in the jails. The presence of armed guards also serves as a deterrent…”

The officer added that funds worth Rs 1.48 crore have been earmarked for the purchase of weapons, which are expected to arrive by the middle of this year. All 222 units will be of 7.63-mm bore SLRs, accompanied by the required ammunition.

C H Wakde, inspector general of the prison department, confirmed that the home department has cleared budgetary provisions for the purchase and after completing the required procedures, the weapons will be procured from the Ordnance Factory in Tamil Nadu’s Tiruchirappalli.

An official from the jail department said though the major chunk of firearms and ammunition would be allocated to central jails, all district jails would also receive weapons in the current and forthcoming batches.