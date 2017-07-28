To empty Opposition seats, CM Yogi Adityanath says: Our four months saw no riots

Yogi Adityanath at the House on Thursday. Vishal Srivastav Yogi Adityanath at the House on Thursday. Vishal Srivastav

BEFORE THE Assembly was adjourned sine die Thursday amid empty Opposition benches, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told the House that the Opposition “cannot hear bitter words” because they are being affected his government’s move against crime.

He was speaking on the Budget of the home and general administration department. Adityanath accused former CM Akhilesh Yadav of questioning prompt action taken against incidents of crime. “A statement given by the former CM about prompt action being taken shows that it is a dream for him that police can act in such a manner as well. They had handicapped the police … there was no concept of community policing or friendly police,” he said.

“Those who politicised crime and burnt the state in the fire of riots, are today questioning my four-month-old government. Records show that in the previous three years before we took over charge, more than 450 riots had taken place in UP. But let me inform that in last four months, no such riot has taken place,” he added.

Alleging that criminals enjoyed political patronage during the previous regime, Adityanath claimed that earlier, cases were not registered in incidents of crime. He alleged that rioters were brought to Lucknow in a plane to meet the then CM and ministers were also involved in cases of crime.

Adityanath claimed that his government has taken action without any bias and also used technology to solve crimes. He said that earlier, ‘DIAL 100’ was serving the “personal interest of a few”.

Citing cases solved by his government, Adityanath said: “The Opposition was more worried about why action was taken against the person, who was found guilty of manufacturing illicit liquor, killing 21 recently… The reason was that the culprit had enjoyed political patronage in the past…”

“There are 6,745 petrol pumps in UP. While anomalies were found in 345 and tampering in 194, 539 pumps were found to be giving less than the marked petrol. We had sealed 45 pumps,” the CM said, adding that a drive will be started to remove “hooters” and “black film” from vehicles. He also informed the House how “terrorists” have been caught from Kanpur and Bijnor in joint operations.

Adityanath, meanwhile, agreed to authorise MLAs to allot 100 water handpumps in their respective constituencies. He also asked MLAs to adopt two villages in their constituencies. “You have plenty of work to do. Go and distribute bags, school dresses to children in schools and ensure construction of houses,” he said.

Proposing adjournment of the House, which was earlier supposed to continue till July 28, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna said that they have given enough chance to the Opposition to be responsible and participate in discussions, “but they never responded”.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App