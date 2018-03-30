To develop gardens in anganwadis: Maharashtra signs MoU with Reliance Foundation

Minister Pankaja Munde and officials from the Reliance Foundation signed the MoU. Express Minister Pankaja Munde and officials from the Reliance Foundation signed the MoU. Express

Doubling its efforts to tackle malnutrition among children, the state government signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Reliance Foundation on Thursday, saying it would now extend the the programme of developing the backyard gardens in the anganwadis to cover 16 districts.

Officials of the Women and Child Development Department said around 7,300 backyard gardens have been developed in eight districts — Pune, Thane, Palghar, Yavatmal, Jalgaon, Parbhani, Osmanabad and Wardha — after an MoU was singed in 2015 with the Reliance Foundation in the first phase.

The vegetables and fruits harvested in the gardens are being given to the 1.65 lakh children in anganwadis, said

an official. Officials further said that the new MoU will cover eight more districts — Beed, Jalna, Aurangabad, Ahmednagar, Gondiya, Solapur, Nandurbar and Chandrapur. “In all 16 districts, our target is to develop 25,000 backyard gardens that will benefit the 7.50 lakh students,” added the official.

Pankaja Munde, the Minister for Women and Child Development Department, said: “This is very important programme for eradicating malnutrition. We will implement this in remaining districts as well. If there is no place for setting up the backyard gardens, then the gram panchayats will provide space for it.”

