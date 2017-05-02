‘To deliver justice, judges must act like martyrs’

Retired principal sessions judge Jyotsna Yagnik, who had conducted the trial in the 2002 Naroda Patiya massacre case and convicted former BJP minister Maya Kodnani and Bajrang Dal leader Babu Bajrangi, Monday said a judge has to act like a martyr while delivering justice, and class or creed should not impact the judgment.

Yagnik was speaking on the ‘Role of Judiciary’ at the Mukul Sinha Memorial Seminar on ‘Reclaiming Democracy’ on the occasion of May Day.

The function was organised by Jan Sangharsh Manch, founded by late Mukul Sinha, at Narottam Zaveri Hall in Ahmedabad. “Sometimes when you adhere to constitutional values and international norms, people of certain groups do not like it. A judge should not care about such things. Like a martyr who sacrifices his life for the country, a judge should deliver justice without fear and discrimination,” she said.

She said there was a question mark on freedom of expression in India, and that a class conflict prevails in the country.

