To curb radicalisation, cyber fraud: MHA sets up two new wings

The Union Home Minister Friday created new divisions to check radicalisation and cyber fraud as part of a major rejig of some of its crucial wings. Two new divisions, Counter Terrorism and Counter Radicalisation (CTCR) and Cyber and Information Security, have been created.

The CTCR division will devise quick strategies for de-radicalisation and to check terrorism, an order issued by the home ministry said. It will prepare action plans for combating terrorism and radicalisation, officials said. Threats to internal security from increased radicalisation and terrorism were growing, the officials said, adding that the new wing will focus on assessing the reach of global terrorist outfits.

