To curb delays, Rajiv Gauba delegates financial powers to joint secretaries

To curb delays and enhance efficiency, newly-appointed Union Home Secretary Rajiv Gauba has delegated his financial powers to the joint secretaries who can now spend up to Rs 50 crore for executing work and purchasing land. Joint secretaries have also been allowed to make procurement through open or limited tender of up to Rs 20 crore and procurement through negotiated or single tender or proprietary contract of up to Rs 5 crore. This is the first time such financial powers have been given to joint secretaries, a home ministry official said.

The decision has been taken by Gauba, who assumed charge on August 31. The joint secretaries can sanction expenditure up to Rs 50 crore for infrastructure, civil, electrical work under approved schemes and projects. They can also approve purchase of land worth up to Rs 50 crore through state governments, municipal bodies and urban authorities.

The joint secretaries can also sanction expenditure of up to Rs 20 crore for purchase of operational vehicles of central armed police forces, Delhi Police and other security organisations. These financial powers were earlier exercised at the level of Union home secretary, special secretary and additional secretary.

The joint secretaries have also been empowered to sign agreements or contracts for technical collaboration and consultancy services up to Rs 2 crore, sanction expenditure of up to Rs 50 lakh for running of office and associated activities and authorise contingency expenditure of up to Rs 20 lakh.

