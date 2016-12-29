To curb atrocities against Dalits: Encourage inter-caste marriages, divide state into two, says Ramdas Athawale

Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale. (File Photo) Minister of State for Social Justice Ramdas Athawale. (File Photo)

Minister of state for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on Wednesday urged the Uttar Pradesh government to promote inter-caste marriages. He also suggested the state be divided into two to help curb atrocities against the Dalit community.

Uttar Pradesh, with around 9300 cases in 2015-’16 and around 7910 cases this year, has the highest reported cases of atrocities against Dalits.

“If Dalit atrocity has to be curbed, then I will suggest Akhilesh Yadav government to promote inter-caste marriages,” Athawale told media after meeting with state officials. He said that after the next assembly elections, he will propose to the new government to offer Rs 5 lakh and a job to inter-caste couple. If they do not want the job, they could be offered 5 acres for agriculture.

He added that he would speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the idea of dividing the state to help better administer it.

Athawale, who is from the Republican Party of India (RPI), said he would push for an alliance of his party with the BJP, confident of cutting into BSP’s vote share. If the alliance doesn’t work out, the RPI will contest elections in its own capacity and will make its entry into UP’s politics, he said.

On the state government’s decision to include 17 backward sub-castes as Scheduled Castes in the state, Athawale said that including such castes came under the purview of the Centre and that it would study the proposal only after Assembly polls.