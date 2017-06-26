‘To cover loan waiver, will push GDP to borrow more’, says Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis

The state can borrow money in proportion to its GDP. We can invest more in projects, which is needed to increase the state GDP. This will enable us to borrow more on a long-term basis,” Fadnavis said. (File) The state can borrow money in proportion to its GDP. We can invest more in projects, which is needed to increase the state GDP. This will enable us to borrow more on a long-term basis,” Fadnavis said. (File)

The state government will give an extra push to infrastructure and agriculture investment to generate more borrowings to meet the financial demand of the loan waiver burden, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in Nagpur Sunday. Fadnavis was speaking at the award ceremony organised by Marathi Patrakar Parishad to honour journalists from the state.

“Some are asking where are we going to get the Rs 34,000 required for waiving off farmers’ loans. We have the example of Andhra Pradesh to follow, where they are getting the amount to be paid to the banks against the farmers’ outstanding dues in a staggered way. So, we can pay it over the next three to four years. There is another way too. The state can borrow money in proportion to its GDP. We can invest more in projects, which is needed to increase the state GDP. This will enable us to borrow more on a long-term basis,” Fadnavis said.

This, he said was essential to keep up the focus on increasing investments in the agriculture sector to make it more robust. Among the journalists honoured on the occasion were Sunil Chawake of Maharashtra Times, Gajanan Janbhor, Resident Editor of Lokamat’s Nagpur edition, Kartik Lokhande of The Hitavada and Rashmi Puranik of ABP Majha.

Special recognition as the Lifetime Achievement Award was given to senior RSS ideologue and former Editor of Tarun Bharat M G Vaidya. While Vaidya said that journalists and the government of the day should never be on the same page and were adversaries, not enemies, Fadnavis said, “I won’t say that the two should be on the same page, but journalists should criticise only the genuine mistakes of the government.”

