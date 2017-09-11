To counter YSR Congress, Telugu Desam Party begins public outreach programme

Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will launch the programme Monday in Vizag. (Photo: PTI) Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will launch the programme Monday in Vizag. (Photo: PTI)

WITH THE slogan ‘TDP flag on every house’, the Telugu Desam Party in Andhra Pradesh will start a massive public outreach campaign from Monday to counter a similar programme launched by YSR Congress Party on September 2. The ruling party and opposition YSRCP have chalked out programmes in such a way that they do not come face to face anywhere during their respective public outreach programmes, which involves door-to-door campaign of more than one crore homes in 13 districts of the state.

“The aim is to enroll all our supporters in the party. The government is is very popular and there will be a TDP flag on every house very soon,” said TDP spokesperson E P Reddy. Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will launch the programme Monday in Vizag.

On the other hand, YSRCP chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has already started meeting people with his “YSR Khutumbam (YSR Family)” campaign launched on September 2 — the death anniversary of late chief minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy, who died in a helicopter crash in 2009. “This door-to-door programme will reach one crore households across the state and will highlight failures of Chandrababu Naidu and his government,” said YSRCP leader R Roja.

This is the first time that the ruling party and opposition party have launched public outreach programmes so strongly although the 2019 elections are still one-and-half year away. Against TDP’s 20 questions, YSRCP leaders are taking feedback on a set of 100 questions related to failure of TDP in implementing its poll promises, governance and alleged corruption. After the month-long campaign, which ends on October 2, Jagan Mohan will undertake a padayatra from October 27.

“During this month-long campaign and later during the padayatra of Jagan, we will tell people about the pro-poor people rule of Y S Rajasekhara Reddy. It was a period of golden rule and YSRCP and Jagan can bring back those good days. This is what we are going to tell the people to counter TDP propaganda about their achievements, which are all false,” Roja said.

Two days after the Nandyal Assembly bypoll result were announced, which TDP won by a huge margin, YSRCP started holding constituency level meetings to explain to the people the nine promises made by Jagan and his vision for the state if the party comes to power in 2019.

