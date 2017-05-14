To counter Kapil Mishra’s claims, MLA goes on a counter fast, detained

Police detain Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha from outside Mishra’s residence. He was released a few hours later. Praveen Khanna Police detain Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha from outside Mishra’s residence. He was released a few hours later. Praveen Khanna

As ousted cabinet minister Kapil Mishra’s hunger strike entered the fourth day, his party colleague and Burari MLA Sanjeev Jha also decided to go on a fast to counter the allegations levelled by the former water minister against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. After paying obeisance at Rajghat — where Mishra launched his attack on Kejriwal last week — Jha sat on a hunger strike right outside Mishra’s official residence in Civil Lines around noon.

However, Jha’s protest was interrupted by Delhi Police, who detained him and took him to Sarai Rohilla police station. He was released a few hours later. Jha then proceeded to Jantar Mantar to continue his hunger strike.

He asked Mishra to clarify what time he had visited the Kejriwal’s residence on May 4, when he allegedly saw the Rs 2 crore transaction take place. “My hunger strike will continue, I will sit on a fast at Jantar Mantar. Satyamev Jayate,” Jha tweeted late on Saturday evening.

AAP leaders came out in support of Jha and questioned the police action. Senior leader and former Delhi unit convenor Dilip Pandey, asked, “Mishra ji talks rubbish but that is the fight for truth. If Jha ji asks for proof from Mishra ji then it is drama. Mishra ji now you will decide and not anyone else, are people foolish?”

Late in the evening, police also attempted to interrupt Mishra’s hunger strike. Alleging that police were acting on the behest of Health Minister Satyendar Jain, the former minister, in a slew of tweets, said, “Police is saying they have to take me away forcefully. I refuse. I need second opinion… Doctors who gave this report are directly reporting to Satyendar Jain. On camera sugar level is 87 and they are saying 58,” Mishra tweeted. Earlier in the day, Mishra had said, “I request police to give full security to Jha… He is also blinded by his faith just like I was. He is like my brother.”

Last week, Mishra had accused Kejriwal of taking a Rs 2 crore bribe from Jain in connection with a water tanker scam. Mishra has since sought an explanation from Kejriwal over the allegations. With no response from the CM, he went on a hunger strike on May 10. Mishra also raised questions on funds for foreign tours by five AAP leaders.

