Kerala: To counter BJP bandh, CPM organises beef fest

Kerala’s ruling CPM has held a beef fest at Nallela village in Kollam district, where BJP had called for a hartal to protest against local governing body’s failure in acting against “illegal slaughter houses’’. BJP functionary P Sivan claimed that illegal slaughtering has been going on in the region for some time. “Since, the village panchayat has not established a treatment plant, the waste from slaughter houses is abandoned at public places, leading to health issues,’’ he said. “We had petitioned the panchayat secretary to take action against illegal slaughter houses, which do not have any waste treatment system.’’

The BJP alleged inaction and protested in front of a beef stall at Nallela for two days before calling for hartal on Friday. The CPM organised the fest in reaction to the bandh. CPM leader K U Shijukumar said that BJP wanted to close the stall that has been working well in the market. He said that their fest foiled their attempt to stop beef sale. “It is a Sangh Parivar agenda to ban beef in the village.’’

Congress functionary A Nazeemudheen Labba said the issue stemmed from the local governing body’s failure to treat waste from slaughter houses and the stall. “The slaughter houses are throwing away waste in public places. Hence, the protest.’’ CPM controls the local panchayat.

