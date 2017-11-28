To cost Punjab Rs 20 crore: Cabinet nod to hike sugarcane SAP by Rs 10 a quintal

While the hike in SAP for sugarcane will burden the private sugar mills, it will also cost the state Rs 20 crore (Express Photo/Oinam Anand/File) While the hike in SAP for sugarcane will burden the private sugar mills, it will also cost the state Rs 20 crore (Express Photo/Oinam Anand/File)

Under pressure from Rajya Sabha MP Partap Singh Bajwa and opposition parties, the Punjab Cabinet Monday gave its nod to hike the State Agreed Price (SAP) of sugarcane by Rs 10 per quintal.

Bajwa has been raising the issue for the past several days, making an appeal to Chief Minister Amarinder Singh saying he should not mete out “injustice to farmers.”

Bajwa has also been saying that government should debunk the impression being created by the opposition that government was under pressure from the sugar lobby. Amarinder’s confidant and Irrigation and Power Minister Rana Gurjit Singh has interests in sugar mills. The issue was raised by Leader of Opposition Sukhpal Singh Khaira and former deputy chief minister Sukhbir Singh Badal.

While the hike in SAP for sugarcane will burden the private sugar mills, it will also cost the state Rs 20 crore as several sugar mills in Punjab are owned by the cooperative department of the state.

A government release after the Cabinet meeting said the Chief Minister was in favour of the hike which, coupled with farm loan waiver, would go a long way in alleviating the woes of the state’s farmers.

The entire council of ministers endorsed the Chief Minister’s views and decided to go in for the hike.

The Cabinet has decided to increase SAP from Rs 300 to Rs 310 for early variety, Rs 290 to Rs 300 for mid variety and Rs 285 to Rs 295 a quintal for late variety. The hike was estimated to put an additional burden of Rs 20 crore on the state exchequer, said the release.

A total quantity of 675 lakh quintals of sugarcane was expected to arrive in 16 sugar mills, including nine in cooperative and seven in private sector, during the current crushing season.

The Cabinet decision followed detailed parleys between the Cabinet sub-committee headed by Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal and the representatives of various sugarcane growers’ unions and Associations from across the state, who met Monday morning.

The Cabinet also gave a green signal to move a Bill in the current Vidhan Sabha session to set up a five-member commission for framing a policy to empower and grant legal rights to farmers.

The ‘Punjab State Farmers & Farm Workers Commission-2017 Bill’ will be introduced in the Vidhan Sabha session, which began Monday.

The Commission, to be headed by a nominated chairperson who will hold the rank of a Cabinet Minister, will also be tasked with planning agriculture policies at district and block level.

The commission would have powers to frame agriculture policies and other related matters referred to by the state government. The government will have powers for making reference to the Commission on the subjects as may be decided and also for framing the rules for the Commission.

The commission will have corpus fund of Rs 25 crore initially and Rs 5 crore for the next five years as grant to be given by the state government. The commission would be required to submit its report, which will be tabled in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha, a government release said. Besides a nominated chairperson and a member-secretary, the commission will have vice chancellors of Punjab Agriculture University Ludhiana & Guru Angad Dev University of Veterinary Sciences, Ludhiana and Additional Chief Secretary Development/Financial Commissioner Development as ex-officio members.

Chairperson of the commission shall be a person appointed by the state government, who is a practicing/progressive farmer with at least a graduate degree, or an eminent agriculture scientist, and has sufficient exposure regarding current domestic and international agricultural scenario. He/she will have the status of Cabinet Minister of the state government and his salary and perks, besides other terms and conditions, will be regulated accordingly. The Member-Secretary of the commission will be in the rank of Secretary to Government and his salary and allowances and other conditions of appointment will be fixed by the government.

It will be mandated to provide for rights and welfare of those dependent on agriculture. The government will consult the commission on matters relating to welfare of those dependent on agriculture and matters referred to by the commission to the government.

The Cabinet also gave its nod to introduce a Bill in the Vidhan Sabha to amend Sections 5 and 20 of the Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University (MRSPTU) Act, to give MRSPTU colleges a one-time choice to choose their affiliation.

The proposed amendments are in line with the High Court orders and would help in resolving the court cases filed in the Supreme Court.

Following the amendment, the colleges which come under the territorial jurisdiction of MRSPTU will be able to choose between MRSPTU and I K Gujral PTU, as per their discretion.

However, the new colleges to be set up in future would be bound for affiliation as per territorial jurisdiction of MRSPTU, Bathinda, and IK Gujral Punjab Technical University, Jalandhar.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App