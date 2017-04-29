To combat BJP, secular parties must unite, says Mannan

LEADER OF the Opposition in the state Assembly Abdul Mannan on Friday endorsed the CPM’s call to unite all secular and democratic parties to fight against the TMC and BJP in West Bengal. “This is nothing new. We have been jointly organising movements against the ruling TMC. We have done that before and will continue to do that in future. All secular and democratic forces should unite to fight the TMC and BJP,” Mannan said.

“BJP is creating trouble across the country in the name of religion. To combat it, we have to bring the secular and democratic parties together,” the veteran Congress leader added. On Thursday, CPM state secretary Surjyakanta Mishra had called all secular and democratic parties in the state to come together and build a platform to combat the “onslaught of BJP and RSS”.

“We believe that under the present circumstances in West Bengal, there is a need to build the broadest possible platform to combat the onslaught of BJP and RSS. This has to be done with help of Congress and all other secular and democratic parties which want to join us in this fight,” Mishra had said. Targetting BJP national president Amit Shah, Mannan said that he merely copied Congress leaders when he ate food at a poor man’s house in north Bengal, and it was nothing new.

“Starting from Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Ganhdi, Rajiv Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, all of them had taken meals at residences of local people during visit to different states. It is nothing new. Amit Shah has only imitated them,” he said.

Shah, during his three-day visit to the state, had taken lunch at a tribal’s house at Naxalbari in north Bengal. The BJP chief had also visited some houses at ‘Lockgate basi’ under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s Bhawanipur Assembly constituency and at Gouranganagar in North-24 Paraganas on the outskirts of the city where he had taken sweets and lassi.

