‘To build on progress in defence cooperation’: Mattis speaks to Manohar Parrikar, affirms commitment to ties

INDIA AND the United States “committed to build upon the tremendous progress in bilateral defence cooperation” as US Secretary of Defence General James Mattis and Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar spoke on the phone on Wednesday night. This was the first conversation between the two leaders after Mattis was sworn in as US Defence Secretary last month.

Sources at the Ministry of Defence (MoD), however, remained cautious about maintaining the momentum of bilateral defence ties attained during the tenure of Mattis’s predecessor, Ashton Carter. Parrikar and Carter had met seven times, with multiple visits to both countries.

“Defence Minister and Secretary Mattis expressed satisfaction at the progress in defence cooperation between India and the US, especially in recent years, and noted its significance in the regional and global context,” said a statement issued by the MoD.

“Secretary Mattis committed to build upon the tremendous progress in bilateral defence cooperation made in recent years, underscoring the strategic importance of the US-India relationship and India’s role in advancing global peace and security,” said Pentagon spokesman Capt Jeff Davis.

“There is no strategic point of departure between India and the US. Moreover, our defence relationship has been built in an incremental and sustainable way,” said MoD sources.

While the sources were hopeful about maritime security cooperation, bilateral policy dialogue, institutional mechanisms and a framework for defence cooperation, the political connect between the MoD and Pentagon is still to be ascertained.

Sources said that while they are still trying to a get a full sense of transition at Pentagon, the fundamental factors driving the bilateral defence relationship will take it forward. But there could be some divergences between the two sides, which will be known only in a couple of months’ time, after the Pentagon has been restructured and manned by Mattis.

“Secretary Mattis and Minister Parrikar affirmed their commitment to sustain the momentum on key bilateral defence efforts to include the Defence Technology and Trade Initiative,” said the Pentagon spokesman.

Announced in 2012, DTTI was Carter’s brainchild — six defence projects are currently under development by the two sides under the initiative. Another two projects proposed by the Pentagon under DTTI are under consideration by the MoD.

The mention of DTTI in the phone conversation is significant because MoD sources believe that it provided an institutional mechanism for defence cooperation between the two sides. Worried about its fate under the new President, the DTTI was built into American law in the last month of the Obama administration.

The previous administration had granted India the status of a Major Defence Partner, which has also been incorporated into American law. The US government has made necessary changes in its export control laws to help India by allowing smoother transfer of technologies and arms to it.