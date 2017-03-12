To build a community centre in Rajasthan village: 1 month, Rs 1 lakh, glass bottles & mud

Glass bottles have been used to build the walls of the centre. (Express Photo) Glass bottles have been used to build the walls of the centre. (Express Photo)

Chawandiya, a tiny village on the outskirts of Pushkar in Rajasthan, has a population of 3,500-odd people. In the past one month, the village has been unusually abuzz with a lot of activities, as a number of artistes and travellers have stopped by. The reason is the Pushkar Project, under which Pune-based artist Prashant Kumar and Canadian Ben Reid-Howells have teamed up to construct a sustainable community centre within a budget of Rs 1 lakh by exclusively using natural material, and absolutely no metal or plastic.

While bicycle steel rims have replaced conventional windows, and glass bottles have been used to build the walls. “We have used waste material that was locally-sourced…,” said Kumar, who is a community artist, animal welfare activist and an experienced speed racer. Other than the glass bottles and bicycle rims, material used to build the house include mud, cow dung, stones, thatch, and upcycled bricks made of marble dust and fly ash.

While Kumar and Howells started the project, gradually more than 50 artistes, travellers and local villagers, who were in Pushkar at that time, joined in to construct the centre. The Pushkar Project is part of the duo’s two-year-long Vasudhaiva Ride; on motorcycles, they are covering the 20,000 kms between India and Scotland. The ride derives its name from the Sanskrit phrase Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, which means ‘one world, one family.’

“While such long-distance motorcycle rides have been done before, this trip is unique as it is a project-driven journey to collaborate and connect with individuals, organisations and communities working towards sustainability, peace and well-being of their communities, and sharing this process with an international following on an online platform for resource exchange and connecting across borders,” said Kumar.

A mechanical engineer, Kumar is now the director of Rebirth, an upcycling design firm based in Pune. Reid-Howells is a trainer, community facilitator, wilderness guide and musician, who most recently worked at the United World College in Pune in experiential education and trained international students in peace work. On the Pushkar Project, Kumar said the space, which will be used as a sustainable community learning centre, is spread across an area of around 1,000 sq ft. The cost of construction was funded by Nivedita Joshi Chopra, co-founder of Rebirth, who also owns the land on which the centre has been built.