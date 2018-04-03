To boost tourism, India’s fastest train Gatimaan Express extended till Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh

The Gatimaan Express previously ran between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Agra. (Express Photo Prem Nath Pandey) The Gatimaan Express previously ran between Hazrat Nizamuddin and Agra. (Express Photo Prem Nath Pandey)

In a bid to encourage tourism and improve connectivity between New Delhi and the Bundelkhand region in Uttar Pradesh, India’s fastest running train, Gatimaan Express was extended till Jhansi from April 1. The train previously ran between Hazrat Nizamuddin Station in New Delhi to Agra. Following the extension of the required railway track, the services were extended by the ministry.

Indian Railways in a statement said, “The extension of this prestigious premium train will facilitate movement of tourists to various tourist attractions in and around Gwalior and Jhansi of Bundelkhand region. It will boost the tourism in the region.”

The train will commence its journey from the Nizamuddin station at 08.10 am and will reach Agra Cantt by 9.50 am. The train will complete the first rack of its journey at 12.35 pm at the Jhansi railway station via Gwalior. Meanwhile, it will begin its journey for Nizamuddin at 03.05 pm on the same day, halting at Gwalior and Agra to reach Nizamuddin at 07.30 in the night.

According to Railways, the train will be operational six days a week except for Friday. Earlier, the ministry extended the services of the premium train till Gwalior on February 19 and said that the train would run at 160 kmph between Nizamuddin and Agra Cantt and at 130 kmph between Agra Cantt and Jhansi.

