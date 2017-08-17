To boost Congress cadre’s morale, Ahmed Patel to hold meetings across state

The party has divided the entire state into four zones — North, East, Central and South. Ahmed Patel, who is the political secretary to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, will remain present in each of these meetings, which will also be attended by the 43 Congress MLAs who voted for him in the Rajya Sabha polls. (Photo: PTI) The party has divided the entire state into four zones — North, East, Central and South. Ahmed Patel, who is the political secretary to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, will remain present in each of these meetings, which will also be attended by the 43 Congress MLAs who voted for him in the Rajya Sabha polls. (Photo: PTI)

After emerging victorious in the closely-contested Rajya Sabha elections from Gujarat, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel will hold a series of meetings of party workers across the state to boost their morale ahead of the Assembly elections in the state.

The party has divided the entire state into four zones — North, East, Central and South. Ahmed Patel, who is the political secretary to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, will remain present in each of these meetings, which will also be attended by the 43 Congress MLAs who voted for him in the Rajya Sabha polls.

The first such meeting will be held next week in Surat, where party workers from Surat, Bharuch, Navsari, Valsad, Dang and Tapi will be present. Surat unit leaders of the party has planned to book an indoor stadium for the meeting as they expect that a large number of Congress workers will attend the meet.

“We are delighted that such meeting is going to take place in Surat. Local Congress leaders will felicitate all the elected MLAs and Ahmed Patel. Party workers from the entire south Gujarat will be present at the meeting, which is being organised to boost the morale of party workers ahead of the Assembly elections. Similar meetings will be held in Vadodara and other parts of the state,” said AICC member Kadir Pirzada.

With South Gujarat being a tribal belt, the party is working hard to win the tribal voters back to the Congress.

Following his victory in the Rajya Sabha elections, which he termed as the “toughest election contest” of his life, Patel said that his party will now aim to win 125 of the 182 seats in the next Assembly elections. The Congress has been out of power for nearly two decades in the state. Recently, the party had suffered a huge setback with the exit of senior Congress leader Shankarsinh Vaghela and over a dozen MLAs.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App