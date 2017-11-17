To bolster tourism, CM Mehbooba Mufti seeks flight operations to ASEAN nations from Srinagar airport

Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File) Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti (File)

To give fillip to the tourism industry in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Friday urged the Centre to include Srinagar Airport among the airports in the country from where flights to ASEAN countries are to be operated.

In a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister, Ashok Gajapathi Raju Pusapati, she said the operation of flights to and from ASEAN region to Srinagar airport would give the desired push to the tourism industry in the state, which it has been craving for. She also said that the operation of flights from and to cities like Kuala-Lumpur, Jakarta, Bangkok, Singapore and other cities in the region would have a positive impact on the local tourism industry and bolster the state economy.

Several deputations from the tourism industry had earlier met Mufti and requested for connectivity with ASEAN countries to tap the tourism market in the region.

In another communication to Union Agriculture Minister, Radha Mohan Singh, the CM has sought continuation of Central assistance to the local poultry industry, extension of loan recovery period and waiving of interest in respect of unit holders to sustain their business, which suffered heavily due to floods of 2014 besides the high cost of feed imported from neighbouring states.

A group of representatives of Poultry Dealers Association had met Mufti recently and requested her to take up their issues with the Central Government, an official release in Jammu said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App