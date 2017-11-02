To be part of larger Encyclopaedia, ICHR to map historical resources in Haryana

In its Wednesday meeting, the nine-member RPC, which is the main academic body of the ICHR, also decided to set up a "monitoring committee to sort out problems and delays" with projects that were sanctioned under the UPA regime. In its Wednesday meeting, the nine-member RPC, which is the main academic body of the ICHR, also decided to set up a "monitoring committee to sort out problems and delays" with projects that were sanctioned under the UPA regime.

Historical resources in every Haryana village and town will be mapped over an 18-month period as part of a pilot project commissioned by the Indian Council of Historical Research (ICHR).

The state chosen for its proximity to the national capital will be the first to be surveyed and will become part of a larger "encyclopedia of Indian towns and villages" that the ICHR's resource project committee (RPC) sanctioned on Wednesday.

"Historical resources are scattered and there is no proper documentation at the moment and researchers cannot utilise these resources," ICHR member-secretary Rajneesh Shukla told The Indian Express. "This is not just a simple survey but it is a movement to gather information that is scattered across different towns and villages in India."

In its Wednesday meeting, the nine-member RPC, which is the main academic body of the ICHR, also decided to set up a "monitoring committee to sort out problems and delays" with projects that were sanctioned under the UPA regime. These include the 'Martyrs' project which is a compilation of martyrs of the Indian freedom struggle, and a dictionary of social, economic and administrative terms in Indian and South Asian inscriptions apart from late Bipin

Chandra's 'Towards Freedom' project.

"The meeting dealt with concerns over the progress of certain projects such as the one headed by Irfan Habib. The progress of this project was discussed since it will be difficult to complete this project within five years," Shukla said, explaining the need for the monitoring committee.

Shukla said there was no discussion in the meeting over scrapping any of the older projects but the focus was on "gearing up the pace of the projects."

"The focus is also to emphasise those project proposals that have a different focus - subjects that have been neglected or left out - like history of the Northeast, history of Jammu and Kashmir and the Himalayan region," Shukla said. "The attempt is to emphasise sub-altern India, rural and regional histories."

