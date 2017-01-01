TNCC accepts DMK’s invite, to take part in stir for Jallikattu

Congress Legislature Party leader K R Ramasamy and former Union Minister E M Sudarsana Natchiappan will participate in the stir, the TNCC chief said in a statement. (Source: File) Congress Legislature Party leader K R Ramasamy and former Union Minister E M Sudarsana Natchiappan will participate in the stir, the TNCC chief said in a statement. (Source: File)

TNCC Leaders will participate in the January 3 protest to be staged by DMK in Madurai district seeking nod for the bull taming sport “Jallikattu,” Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Su Thirunavukkarasar said on Sunday. Blaming the Central and State governments for their “negligent attitude” in the Jallikattu issue, he said his party would both “support and participate in the protest demonstration to be held at Alanganallur in Madurai District.”

Days ago, DMK treasurer M K Stalin had announced that his party would hold a protest demonstration on January 3 to urge the State and Central governments to “come forward” to hold the bull taming sport Jallikattu during Pongal festival. The DMK leader, who is also Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, had invited all political parties and apolitical organisations to participate in the protest.

Congress Legislature Party leader K R Ramasamy and former Union Minister E M Sudarsana Natchiappan will participate in the stir, the TNCC chief said in a statement.

Thirunavukkarasar asked party cadres and functionaries in Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Virudunagar, and Sivaganga districts to take part in the protest.