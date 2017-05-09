TN minister’s aide found dead, police suspect he was poisoned

C Vijayabaskar. C Vijayabaskar.

Two weeks after late J Jayalalithaa’s driver and an accused in Kodanad Estate burglary case was killed in a mysterious road accident in Tamil Nadu, K R Subramanian, a close aide of Tamil Nadu health minister C Vijayabaskar, died under mysterious circumstances on Monday.

Subramanian, 58, a contractor, reportedly committed suicide in a farm house near Namakkal. Last month, I-T officials had raided Subramanian’s house along with Vijayabaskar’s.

According to the police, labourers working at Subramanian’s farm found him unconscious. He was immediately taken to Namakkal government hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police suspect he was poisoned, and are waiting for the postmortem report.

