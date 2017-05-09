Latest News
  • TN minister’s aide found dead, police suspect he was poisoned

TN minister’s aide found dead, police suspect he was poisoned

Last month, I-T officials had raided Subramanian’s house along with Vijayabaskar’s.

Written by Arun Janardhanan | Chennai | Published:May 9, 2017 3:04 am
C Vijayabaskar, Tamil Nadu, Tamil Nadu, TN news, TN minister’s aide found dead, TN ministers aide, Indian Express, India news C Vijayabaskar.

Two weeks after late J Jayalalithaa’s driver and an accused in Kodanad Estate burglary case was killed in a mysterious road accident in Tamil Nadu, K R Subramanian, a close aide of Tamil Nadu health minister C Vijayabaskar, died under mysterious circumstances on Monday.

Subramanian, 58, a contractor, reportedly committed suicide in a farm house near Namakkal. Last month, I-T officials had raided Subramanian’s house along with Vijayabaskar’s.

According to the police, labourers working at Subramanian’s farm found him unconscious. He was immediately taken to Namakkal government hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. Police suspect he was poisoned, and are waiting for the postmortem report.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App now

  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Must Read

May 08: Latest News