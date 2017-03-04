TN committed to implementation of GST, says state FM D Jayakumar

Equal powers to the State and Central Government officers should be provided under the law. (File) Equal powers to the State and Central Government officers should be provided under the law. (File)

Tamil Nadu has successfully migrated 86 per cent of the traders to come under the proposed Goods and Services Tax and the State would be in a position to place the GST Bill in the State Legislature once Central GST, Integrated GST bills were enacted in Parliament, state Finance Minister D Jayakumar said Saturday.

“We are fully geared up as far as IT hardware is concerned. Software customisation is also progressing well. As soon as CGST, IGST and Compensation Laws are enacted by Parliament, we will be in a position to place the State GST Bill before the legislature”, he said while addressing the GST Council in New Delhi.

Tamil Nadu is fully committed to the “roll out” and “successful implementation” of the GST, the minister said. Stating that Government had raised several issues before the Bill was passed, he said, once the concerns raised were suitably modified in the Constitutional Amendment Bill, Tamil Nadu has continued to play a “proactive” and “positive role” in GST council.

On the provisions that deal with the powers of Central and State government officers, Jayakumar said both the officials representing the State and Centre should be able to exercise equal powers under all three laws of the GST Bill.

Equal powers to the State and Central Government officers should be provided under the law rather than giving it under any notification, he said.