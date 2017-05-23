TN CM releases Korean version of ‘Thirukkural’

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami. (Source: PTI) Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami. (Source: PTI)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami today released the Korean translation of the classic “Thirukkural”, aimed at covering a larger section of people. In 2015, late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had announced in the State Assembly that “Thirukkural” would be translated into Korean language at a cost of Rs 36 lakh.

At a function held at the Secretariat here today, Palaniswami released the book and the first copy was received by Consul General of the Republic of Korea in Chennai Kim Hyung Tae.

“I am very honoured to receive the Thirukkural’s first print in Korean language. I know Thirukkural has a 2,000-year history,” Tae was quoted as saying in an official release.

“I am very honoured to receive it today. The Korean people would relish the invaluable book of wisdom. Thanks to the Tamil Nadu government,” he said.

Several Ministers and government officials including Finance Minister D Jayakumar, Information Minister Kadambur Raju and Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan were also present on the occasion, the release added.

