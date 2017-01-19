Panneerselvam wants ordinance on Jallikattu, PM Modi says it is sub-judice

TN CM Panneerselvam with PM Modi (ANI photo) TN CM Panneerselvam with PM Modi (ANI photo)

As Tamil Nadu erupted with protests over the Supreme Court ban on Jallikattu, chief minister O Panneerselvam met prime minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and urged him to issue an ordinance for the conduct of the traditional sport.

In response, the prime minister said the matter is sub-judice even as he appreciated the cultural significance of the bull-taming sport.

The chief minister had earlier told mediapersons at the airport that he would apprise the prime minister of the sentiments and aspirations attached to the sport. “The (state) government is walking the path of Amma (Jayalalithaa). We will take all legal measures till we get justice in the Jallikattu issue,” he said, according to PTI. “We should not construe that the Centre is ignoring Tamil Nadu on this issue,” he added. The ruling AIADMK said that a resolution would be passed in the state assembly demanding lifting of the ban on Jallikattu and barring of PETA (People for Ethical Treatment of Animals), which has resisted the conduct of the sport citing cruelty to bulls.

Thousands of protesters trooped into the streets of Chennai and across the state Wednesday demanding lifting of the Supreme Court ban and the conduct of the tradition this year. Much of the protests across the state were planned on social media. The state government, realising the increasing size of the protests, decided to reach out to the protesters and requested them to call off the agitation citing declining law and order. But the demand to call off protests was rejected. The agitation is expected to continue Thursday.

Meanwhile, actors, sports persons and artists came out in strong support of the bull-taming sport calling for cultural traditions of the state to be respected. Chess grandmaster Vishwanathan Anand, actors Vijay, Vishal, lyricist Madhan Karky were among those who supported jallikattu.

