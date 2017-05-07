TN CM Palaniswami running ‘benami government’: DMK leader MK Stalin

DMK Working President MK Stalin. (Source: PTI Photo/File) DMK Working President MK Stalin. (Source: PTI Photo/File)

DMK leader M K Stalin on Sunday accused CM K Palaniswami of running a ‘benami’ government. “Tamil Nadu CM is running benami government. It is only carrying forward submissive attitude towards centre and always want to go in hand with them,” he was quoted as saying by ANI.

Earlier this week, Stalin ridiculed Palaniswami for claiming he had cleared 1,560 files in 70 days. “Signing files is among the duties of a chief minister. For how many key projects has he given nod by clearing files?” Stalin was quoted as asking by PTI. The DMK leader said Palaniswami’s claim was rather an attempt to lift the “sagging” image of the “crippled” administration of the AIADMK government in the state. Stalin also said that the statement tried to create an “illusion” of the state giving nod for mega projects.

Stalin is also making efforts to field a common opposition candidate in the upcoming presidential elections. DMK leader Kanimozhi earlier met Bihar CM Nitish Kumar and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav to invite them for the 94th birthday of DMK chief M Karunanidhi on June 3. JD(U) secretary general K C Tyagi said the party shared DMK’s view over supporting a common candidate in the election and voting together against the NDA nominee for the presidential post.

