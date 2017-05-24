TN CM Palaniswami invites PM Modi to be chief guest at events to honour Jayalalithaa, MGR

Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami discussed development issues in the state. (File) Tamil Nadu CM K Palaniswami discussed development issues in the state. (File)

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for an hour at his residence to discuss development issues in the state. He also invited PM Modi as the chief guest to honour late AIADMK founder MGR’s birth centenary celebrations and to unveil a portrait of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa. The two events are scheduled to be held on July 17 and in December at the Chamber of Tamil Nadu Assembly. Palaniswami had previously written a letter to the Prime Minister asking him to allow a date convenient for him to attend the celebrations.

“We have extended an invitation to the unveiling of a portrait of J Jayalalithaa and also to the centenary celebrations of MGR,” Palaniswami told news agency PTI. The decision to unveil the portrait of late J Jayalalithaa was taken by then chief minister O Panneerselvam and his cabinet in December 2016. Palaniswami succeeded him as chief minister later that month after O Panneerselvam revolted against AIADMK chief VK Sasikala in February.

The meeting comes a week after former CM O Paneerselvam had met PM Modi in New Delhi. Both the meeting took place ahead of the upcoming presidential elections in July, with the leaders denying any political discussions. “There were no discussions on politics. I had submitted a memorandum to the PM raising several state-specific issues,” he added.

Palaniswami submitted a memorandum with a list of demands like the release of pending funds from the Centre, exemption of TN students from NEET and the setting up of an AIIMS (All India Institute of Medical Sciences) in the state. He also urged the PM to direct the Kerala government to roll back its plans to construct check dams across the Bhavani river, reported news agency PTI.

