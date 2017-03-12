TN CM Palaniswami, DMK chief Stalin condole death of CRPF jawan

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister ‘Edappadi’ K Palaniswami

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami and DMK Working President M K Stalin today condoled the death of a CRPF jawan from the State in a Naxal attack at Chattisgarh. “I was deeply grieved and anguished at the killing of CRPF constable K Shankar who hails from Kazhumaram village of Villupuram District,” Palaniswami said.

“I have ordered immediate release of Rs 20 lakh solatium to the kin of the deceased,” he said in an official release and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Shankar was among the 12 killed in an ambush yesterday at Sukma District of Chattisgarh.

Stalin, conveying his condolences said “I salute the deceased constable Shankar and eleven others who made the supreme sacrifice for the sake of motherland.”

The CRPF constable Shankar leaves behind his wife and two children, he noted. He urged the Centre to give appropriate relief to the bereaved family and provide a job to a member of the dead constable.

He urged the Centre to take steps to end such domestic incidents by taking up growth initiatives.