TN CM Edapaddi Palanswami reallocates portfolios to Jayakumar

In a reallocation of portfolios of the Tamil Nadu cabinet, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar was today allocated Finance and certain others, held by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao “accepted the recommendation of the Chief Minister,” in this regard, a Raj Bhavan communique said. This is the first change effected by the Chief Minister after he was sworn-in on February 16.

“The subjects Finance, Planning, Legislative Assembly, Elections and Passports, Personnel and Administrative Reforms, Personnel and Administrative Reforms (Training), hitherto dealt with by the Chief Minister may be reallocated to D Jayakumar,” it said. Jayakumar will now be designated as Minister for Fisheries, Finance and Personnel and Administrative Reforms, it added.

Meanwhile, keeping up his pressure on the Palaniswami government, DMK working president MK Stalin said, “We will not accept this regime,” adding the chief of ruling party was a convict. Till the “proxy regime” is ousted, his party has no other priority and “We have to save Tamil Nadu,” he said. Claiming that the Palaniswami regime would not last long as people were against it, he said “This is will be overthrown.” However, Stalin said DMK would not try to make a backdoor entry to rule the state.

On Jayalalithaa’s 75-days hospitalisation, he said there was no authentic, periodical official information about her health status from the government.

Stalin alleged that the explanations given by doctors including UK-based specialist Dr Richard Beale recently on the treatment given to Jayalalithaa were contradictory when viewed alongside the bulletins issued earlier by Apollo Hospitals.