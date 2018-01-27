Tamil Nadu bus price hike: DMK stages protest in Chennai, Stalin calls for CM’s resignation

DMK Working President MK Stalin (Express Photo/Arun Janardhanan/File) DMK Working President MK Stalin (Express Photo/Arun Janardhanan/File)

DMK Working President MK Stalin on Saturday called for the resignation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami over the increase in bus fares in the state. The party along with its allies staged a protest in Chennai today, adding that they will not stop their agitation until the hike is rolled back, reported ANI.

“The bus fare price hike should be rolled back at once. If it is not possible, then the Chief Minister should resign and go home,” Stalin was quoted as saying by ANI. Stalin had previously condemned the move and called the government “sadist.”

Last week, the Tamil Nadu government hiked the fares of buses under state-run transport corporations and private entities between 20 and 54.54 per cent. The minimum hike will see fares increase from Rs 5 for 10 km to Rs 6 (20 per cent hike), while the highest hike will see fares increase from Rs 33 for 30 km to Rs 51 (a 54.54 per cent hike), reported PTI. The move, which will raise an additional Rs 3,600 crore a year, was made after a period of six years.

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court quashed two petitions challenging the government’s order, observing it could not interfere in policy decisions. The bench had stated: “There is no doubt that any price hike, including the bus fare hike would affect the people. However, fare fixation is a matter of policy, in which the high court cannot interfere.”

