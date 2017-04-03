TN Agricultural University students express solidarity with agitating farmers

A section of students of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) here boycotted classes and squatted near the main gate today, to express solidarity with farmers, agitating for the past 22 days in New Delhi pressing various demands. Protesting the “neglect” of the farmers and their demands for waiver of loans and adequate compensation, the students raised slogans against the Central and Tamil Nadu governments.

They also raised slogans against the Centre’s nod for the Hydro Carbon project at Neduvasal despite opposition from the local villagers, police said.

Meanwhile, more than 100 farmers, belonging to various associations and members of the public observed a day-long fast in Sulur near here, in support of the farmers protesting in the National capital, they said.

