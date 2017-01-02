TMC will unite Opposition for 2019 LS polls: Mukul Roy

Former Railways Minister and TMC leader Mukul Roy: Mukul Ro Former Railways Minister and TMC leader Mukul Roy: Mukul Ro

TRINAMOOL CONGRESS vice-president Mukul Roy on Sunday said the party will play a decisive role in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls by uniting Opposition forces. Speaking at the party’s 19th foundation day function, Roy said the new year will only see further intensification of Centre’s “vendetta politics” and TMC will continue its opposition of the demonetisation policy.

“As our party and our chief Mamata Banerjee had opposed the anti-people decision of demonetisation, vendetta politics will intensify in the days to come. But that can’t stop Trinamool from opposing anti-people decisions… We will not stop until and unless we play a decisive role in national politics in days to come. In 2019, Trinamool will play a major role in government formation by uniting Opposition forces,” he said.

Mamata, who has been demanding a rollback of the note ban decision, had participated in a dharna in New Delhi besides holding protests in Lucknow and Patna. “Started on January 1, 1998 by the people of Bengal, Trinamool turns 19 today. We rededicate ourselves to be with the people, for the people, by the people,” she tweeted on Sunday.

Roy’s statement came days after Trinamool MP Tapas Paul was arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in the Rose Valley chit fund scam. Trinamool leader in Lok Sabha Sudip Bandopadhyay too has been summoned by the agency in the same case.

Another party leader, Madan Mitra, was granted bail by a special court in September, 21 months after his arrest for his alleged involvement in the Saradha chit fund scam. Suspended Trinamool MP Kunal Ghosh is also out on bail in cases related to the multi-crore Saradha scam. Ghosh was suspended by the party in 2013 after he alleged some party leaders were involved in the scam.

On Saturday, Mamata in a series of tweets targeted PM Narendra Modi after his Man Ki Baat address. “Modi Babu wanted 50 days to deliver promises. He badly failed… In the name of addressing the nation, Modi Babu is serving his selfish personal agenda… Forgot to even pay respects to 112+ citizens who died in Qs. Saying Nation Address & doing political vendetta,” she said.