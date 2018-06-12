‘TMC trying to bring back horrors of Maoist era’: Dilip Ghosh in Purulia

Dilip Ghosh accused the TMC of attempting to bring back the horrors of the Maoist era in Purulia to throttle the voice of the people. (Express Photo by Partha Paul/File) Dilip Ghosh accused the TMC of attempting to bring back the horrors of the Maoist era in Purulia to throttle the voice of the people. (Express Photo by Partha Paul/File)

The state BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Monday accused the Trinamool Congress of attempting to bring back the horrors of the Maoist era in Purulia to throttle the voice of the people.

“TMC has created a reign of terror here which is very unfortunate. The way they are trying to suppress the voice of the people is bringing back horrors of the Maoist era which the people of Purulia had witnessed long time ago,” Ghosh said after visiting the house of party worker Dulal Kumar, who was found dead in Purulia’s Balarampur block on June 2.

He also visited the house of BJP worker Trilochan Mahato, who was found hanging from a tree in the same block, and interacted with the family members. “The TMC turned the panchayat polls violent. Three of our workers have been killed here. one before the polls and two after the polls. The people of Purulia are now scared and protesting. We want to tell them that BJP is with them. We will intensify this protest in the coming days as people of the district do not believe that one of our workers committed suicide,” Ghosh said.

BJP national president Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the state on June 27 and 28, and is likely to meet the family members of the two deceased BJP workers.

