TMC warns student wing to stay away from factionalism

The Trinamool Congress on Thursday warned its student wing, Trinamool Chatra Parishad, to desist from factionalism, or else those indulging in it would be removed from party membership. The warning came in the wake of violence and clashes in college campuses in which the involvement of TMCP has come up.

“These incidents are creating a bad image for the party. Despite repeated warning, these incidents keep happening. We have decided therefore that from next time if such incidents happen, we will take strict action and either suspend or remove such TMCP activists from the party,” a senior TMC leader said.

TMC state president Jaya Dutta also spoke in the same vein, saying that all college units of the TMCP had been asked to stay away from bringing outsiders in matters related to colleges.

“We will not tolerate any such incident which maligns the image of our party,” Dutta told PTI.

Earlier this month, Charu Chandra College in south Kolkata had witnessed a major clash between two factions of the TMCP during the second year examination.

The TMCP-led students union of the college had accused Sayandeb Chattopadhyay, a TMC youth leader and son of state power minister Sobhandeb Chatterjee, of instigating the violence, but the latter since refuted the charge. The minister too denied any role of his son in the incident.

According to TMCP sources, such instances of violence are also helping the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) to gain footprint in various colleges.

