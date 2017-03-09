TMC took loan to repay previous govt’s debts: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

CHIEF MINISTER Mamata Banerjee Wednesday said that her government had taken loan to repay huge debts incurred by the previous Left Front government. Mamata said so in the state Assembly while replying CPM’s Tanmay Bhattacharya, who said that the Trinamool government had taken a loan of Rs 1.33 lakh crore and it should consider increasing old age pension and allowances for widows instead of considering any hike in the allowances of MLAs.

“I had to take the loan to pay debts incurred by the Left Front government,” she told the House. She reminded the CPM MLA that allowances for MLAs are the lowest in the state and it was his party members who had asked for increase. “Why are you making noise now? We have to pay Rs 40,000 crore this year to repay the debt taken by the previous government,” Mamata added.

Earlier, Women and Child Development Minister Shashi Panja said that 49,687 widows and 44,244 people with disabilities were being given allowances while 83,738 people are getting old age pensions.