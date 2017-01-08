TMC to take out protest rally against Sudip Bandyopadhyay’s arrest in Bhubaneswar

Paul was arrested on December 30, while Bandyopadhyay on January 3. Paul was arrested on December 30, while Bandyopadhyay on January 3.

Angry with the arrest of two of its leaders Tapas Paul and Sudip Bandyopadhyay, the TMC has decided o hold a ‘massive protest rally’ in Bhubaneshwar on Monday. The protest in Bhubaneswar, where Sudip is in CBI custody, will be led by several senior TMC leaders, including party general secretary Partha Chatterjee, all-India general secretary Subrata Bakshi, cabinet minister Soumen Mahapatra and also former ministers Manish Gupta and Chandrima Bhattacharya.

Chatterjee, while leaving Kolkata said, “Sudip (Bandyopadhyay) and Tapas (Paul) were arrested with the political intention of terrorizing the TMC. But we have the ability to withstand whatever the Centre may have in mind.” Party leaders, including Bandyopadhyay’s wife, also met the MP. “Bandyopadhyay is keeping well. His morale is high,” Chatterjee said after meeting the arrested leader.

The party leaders said that the rally will be held at the lower PMG square, an important junction in the city. Mamata Banerjee, though, is unlikely to address the event.

Trinamool Congress has been protesting outside the CBI office in Bhubaneshwar right from the day Bandyopadhyay was produced in a court. Party leader from East Midnapore district, Akhil Giri, went to Bhubaneshwar on the night of January 3 itself, when Bandyopadhyay arrived at Bhubaneshwar, hours after his arrest. Trinamool sources said Giri and Mahapatra have been asked to ensure that party workers from the districts of East and West Midnapore – both bordering Odisha – make it to Bhubaneshwar on Tuesday.

