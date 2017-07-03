TMC to dissociate from Tripura MLAs who support Ram Nath Kovind

The Trinamool Congress today dissociated itself from its six MLAs in Tripura who expressed support for NDA’s presidential candidate Ramnath Kovind, saying it would have no truck with them in future.

“The stand taken by six MLAs from Tripura is in no way the stand of our party. We have extended our support to Congress candidate Meira Kumar. From now on we will have no relation with these MLAs. They don’t belong to our party,” TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee told reporters.

He said the legislators were Congress MLAs. Only last year they joined the TMC and “they have sold themselves before money power.”

Trinamool Congress legislators in Tripura yesterday decided to vote in favour of Kovind instead of Kumar saying that they would not like to vote for someone who is supported by the CPI-M.

Meanwhile, party vice-president Mukul Roy, who was in charge of party affairs in Tripura, has been replaced by TMC leader Sabyascahi Dutt.

