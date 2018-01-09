TMC to continue fight against Aadhaar: Derek O’Brien

TMC Leader Derek O’Brien (Express Photo: Praveen Jain) TMC Leader Derek O’Brien (Express Photo: Praveen Jain)

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) said today that it would continue to “expose” various Aadhaar card-related problems and carry on its fight against the central government’s move in and outside Parliament.

In a statement, TMC MP Derek O’Brien said that his party would be “persistent” in its protest against Aadhaar card. “From notices in Parliament to questions in Question Hour and Mamata Banerjee’s public declarations, the Trinamool Congress has exposed Aadhaar card problems. We won’t stop. The All India Trinamool Congress have fought war on Aadhaar beyond just tweeting about it — early, consistent, persistent. In Parliament and outside it,” he said.

Opposing linking of Aadhaar with mobile phone number, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that she would not comply with it even if her phone connection was snapped.

The TMC has accused the central government of imposing an “autocratic” rule and said her party would “have to play a role so that the BJP is removed from power” at the Centre. In a TMC parliamentary party meet just before the winter session of Parliament, Banerjee had directed party MPs to keep raising the issue to corner the government.

TMC MPs also staged a protest in front of the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament House, while in the Rajya Sabha TMC member Sukhendu Sekhar Roy had given a notice for a short duration discussion on the matter and also raised the issue.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App