‘TMC taking political mileage out of July 21 rally’: Chandra Kumar Bose

State BJP vice-president Chandra Kumar Bose on Sunday hit out at Trinamool Congress, (TMC) calling the July 21 ‘Martyr’s Day’ rally a “celebration”, and thereby disrespecting “martyrs”.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Bose, the grand-nephew of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, said TMC was taking political mileage out of its July 21 rally. “I do not know whether family members of martyrs have received justice and whether culprits were punished in court of law. However, TMC has been utilising July 21 (the day 13 Youth Congress workers were killed in police firing) to organise an event and take political mileage out of it. It is a sad day and people should mourn. Instead, TMC has been celebrating the day with songs on stage,” he said.

Since its formation in 1998, TMC has been observing July 21 as “martyrs’ day”. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will address year’s rally in front of Victoria House in Esplanade.

“Attention from the real issue has been diverted. TMC chief Mamata Banerjee indeed has a soft corner for those affected and she has been organising movements to get them justice. But what happened to families of martyrs? Is the party extending its cooperation to them? I really don’t have the answer. All I can see is that for TMC July 21 is a day to organise a political rally which has nothing to do with martyrs,” Bose added.

