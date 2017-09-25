TMC suspends Mukul Roy for six years after he announces decision to quit party

TMC leader Mukul Roy. (Source: File photo) TMC leader Mukul Roy. (Source: File photo)

Hours after TMC MP Mukul Roy resigned from the party’s working committee and announced his plans to resign from the party and the post of its Rajya Sabha MP, Trinamool Congress suspended him from the party for six years for indulging in anti-party activities in a bid to “weaken the party.

“We have heard that Mukul Roy has decided to quit Trinamool Congress after Durga puja. For last few years he has been indulging in anti-party activities and tried to weaken the party. The disciplinary committee of Trinamool Congress has recommended punishment against Mukul Roy to party chairperson Mamata Banerjee and Roy has been suspended from the party for six years,” Trinamool Congress Secretary General Partha Chatterjee announced in a news conference.

Today, Former Trinamool Congress number two and Rajya Sabha MP, Mukul Roy, announced his separation from Trinamool Congress. Roy, one of the founding members of the party, has resigned from the working committee and announced that he will quit Rajya Sabha and primary membership after the Durga Pujas.

“I was the one who was the first to sign, when Trinamool Congress was formed in December 17 1997. With a heavy heart today, I have decided to separate myself from the party. I will reveal the reasons after the Durga Pujas,” Mukul Roy said at a press conference on Monday in Kolkata.

Reacting to the development, Chatterjee said that Roy should immediately resign from the Trinamool Congress following his suspension from the party. “He has desire to leave the party and resign from the Rajya Sabha after the puja. We have only said that if he has desired to do it then he should do it right now,” he said.

The TMC Secretary General also made it clear that the party was united and all its leaders have full “confidence” in its supremo Mamata Banerjee. “The party is united and we have full confident in the leadership of Mamata Banerjee. The party is not about an individual. It is about our team under the leadership of Mamata Banerjee,” he added.

Chatterjee also accused Roy of trying to weaken the party and informed that he was given the opportunity to rectify his mistakes. “He has tried to weaken the party and indulged in anti-party activities for last few years. He should be grateful to Mamata Banerjee for making him an MP and the Union Railway Minister. Nobody knew him earlier and it was Mamata Banerjee who helped him get recognition. He was given the opportunity to be active in the party. However, he continued to weaken the party. As a result of that we had to take a decision,” Chatterjee said.

