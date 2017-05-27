TMC slams Centre for banning sale of cattle for slaughter

West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee. West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee.

West Bengal government on Saturday criticised the Centre for banning sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter and said it cannot take such unilateral decision in a federal structure. “The Centre has not discussed the matter with us. Everybody knows our stand on this issue. Let us get the notification first, then we will decide our next course of action,” State Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

The central government had yesterday banned the sale and purchase of cattle from animal markets for slaughter and prohibited practices which are cruel to animals including painting of horns and putting ornaments or decorative materials on them.

The environment ministry had notified the ‘Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Regulation of Livestock Markets) Rules, 2017’ under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act. Union Environment Minister Harsh Vardhan has said the new rules are very “specific” and aim to regulate animal markets and sale of cattle.

He clarified that the provisions only apply to animals in livestock markets and animals seized as case properties, adding these rules do not cover other areas. The rules also bar people from lifting an animal off the ground, other than poultry for weighing propose, dragging it along the ground, suspending it clear of the ground or tie up or muzzle any calf among others.

