TMC sets eyes on ‘Singur-like situation’ in BJP’s Jharkhand

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI File Photo ) Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (PTI File Photo )

A team of Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislators arrived in Jharkhand on Saturday to look into what party chief Mamata Banerjee has described as a “Singur-like situation” in the BJP-ruled state.

Banerjee, who stormed to power in West Bengal in 2011 riding on the success of her anti-land acquisition protests in Singur, had said on Friday, “They (Jharkhand government) have forcibly taken away 1,500 acres of tribal land in Singur style, which is illegal. They (MLAs) will go and give me a report. Then I will go.”

The TMC is looking to highlight the protests that have been simmering against land acquisition in the state since 2015 — four tribals were killed during a protest against land acquisition for NTPC’s Pakri-Barwadih project last October. Protesters led by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) had then described the land acquisition as the “Singur of Jharkhand”.

With the CBI arresting two TMC MPs in the past week, Banerjee is keen to take on the BJP in its turf. She has alleged that the recent arrests of Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Tapas Paul were politically motivated to intimidate her party. She has also challenged the BJP government to “arrest me, if you dare”.

After Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, Banerjee is also looking to expand her campaign against demonetisation to Jharkhand. Her party, meanwhile, has been preparing the ground for its foray in the neighbouring state for two months. Mukul Roy had met local leaders in Dhanbad for an initial recee, party leaders added.

Cabinet minister Purnendu Bose arrived in Jharkhand on Saturday along with TMC tribal leaders such as Salboni (West Midnapore) MLA Srikanta Mahata, Balarampur (Purulia) MLA Santiram Mahato and Manbazar (Purulia) MLA Sandhyarani Tudu. Bose met tribal communities in Dalma.

“We have come here to talk to the people about the problems they faced. We will give a report to Mamata Banerjee. She will take a call on when to come here,” he said.

Villagers from 136 villages in the Dalma foothills have been protesting against the demarcation of the Dalma eco-sensitive zone. They allege that the Central guidelines would leave them homeless and jobless.