TMC rubbishes Piyush Goyal remark on West Bengal govt indulging in communalism

Piyush Goyal (File) Piyush Goyal (File)

The Trinamool Congress on Sunday took a dig at Union Minister Piyush Goyal for his remark that the West Bengal government was indulging in communalism, saying it is the BJP that “flips between blatant communalism” and “political vandalism”. “What is Piyush Goyal talking about… In Bengali we have a saying ‘chorer mayer boro gola’ (mother of thieves shout the loudest). Most communal making the loudest noise,” Derek O’Brien, chief national spokesperson of TMC, said in a statement.

Slamming the state government, the Railway and Coal Minister had yesterday said, “In an attempt to appease a section of the society the (Mamata Banerjee) government is trying to stop one community from celebrating its religious festival. This must stop forthwith.” Goyal’s comments came in response to a question about the recent remark of state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee that the Centre was trying to saffronise education.

Banerjee had announced last month that there would not be any immersion of Goddess Durga’s idol on October 1, the scheduled day of Muharram. Immersion will resume on October 2.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App