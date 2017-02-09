TMC reminder to PM Modi: 90 days gone but cash limits still on

TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar roy at the Parliament house Express photo TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar roy at the Parliament house Express photo

POINTING OUT that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said that hardships will last only 50 days after demonetisation of high-value currency on November 8 last year, opposition parties, led by the Trinamool Congress (TMC), on Wednesday slammed the government for continuing restrictions on cash withdrawal from banks and ATMs even 90 days on.

Watch What Else Is Making News

The TMC, which has been critical of the decision to scrap old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000, gave a notice under rule 267 for suspension of business in Rajya Sabha to discuss continuing restrictions. The demand found support from the Congress and other opposition parties.

Trinamool MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy said Wednesday marked the 90th day since Modi announced the demonetisation decision.

He reminded the House that Modi had sought 50 days to restore normalcy, and had offered to undergo any punishment publicly if shortcoming were found, or hardships continued for the public, after the 50-day period wound up on December 30. “We don’t want the Prime Minister to stand at any ‘chowk’ (and get punished) but cash withdrawal restrictions continue even after 90 days,” he said. Roy said all restrictions should be lifted so that people can use their money the way they like to, and when they want to.

Cash withdrawal is limited to Rs 24,000 per week from saving bank accounts. The Reserve Bank of India on Wednesday announced that the weekly limit on cash withdrawal from savings accounts will be raised to Rs 50,000 from February 20, and the will be removed from March 13.

Deputy Chairman P J Kurien disallowed TMC’s notice and said that the issue has already been discussed for 12 hours.

Roy contested Kurien’s statement saying the discussion took place on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address and that demonetisation was not the subject matter. Kurien, however, said that technically the motion did not mention this particular subject but the issue was touched upon by both sides during the discussion. “Therefore I am not allowing (the notice). I have rejected the notice,” he said.