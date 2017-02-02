Top stories at 2 pm, Feb 2: TMC MPs walk out of Rajya Sabha, Varun Gandhi in BJP star campaigner list, Bastar IG to go on medical leave

TMC leader Derek O’Brien speaking in Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Thursday. (Source: PTI Photo) TMC leader Derek O’Brien speaking in Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Thursday. (Source: PTI Photo)

TMC MPs walk out of Rajya Sabha, alleges ‘political vendetta’ by govt

Trinamool MPs walked out of Rajya Sabha on Thursday after alleging ‘political vendetta’ and ‘witch-hunting’ being the reason behind the arrest of Lok Sabha MP Sudip Bandhopadhyay. Senior TMC leader Derek O’Brien claimed the arrest came as a reaction to the party’s vociferous campaign against the note ban move. “Why this political vendetta is happening…The more you (government) do political vendetta, the more it will firm our resolve to fight you on demonetisation,” he said. Read more here.

Varun Gandhi included in BJP’s UP ‘star campaigners’ list

After initially dropping Varun Gandhi from the list of “star campaigners” in Uttar Pradesh, the BJP on Thursday included his name for the third and fourth phases of polling in the state, a party official told IANS. The parliamentarian from Sultanpur was named as the 39th star campaigner in a list of 40. The star campaigners list for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) includes Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party President Amit Shah, Kanpur MP and veteran party leader Murli Manohar Joshi. Read more here

BSF rejects VRS plea of constable who posted videos on social media, wife says he is under arrest

While BSF has turned down constable Tej Bahadur Yadav’s application seeking voluntary retirement, the soldier’s wife claimed he had been arrested. Speaking to ANI, Sharmila Yadav said she had waited for her husband’s arrival on January 31 but he did not turn up, adding: “He later called up saying he had been asked to retire. However, even that was cancelled within an hour and later he was arrested.” The BSF has said that the constable could not retire since a court of inquiry is pending against him for alleged indiscipline over uploading videos on social media showing “substandard food” being served to jawans. Read more here

Watch what else is making news

Bastar IG SRP Kalluri to go on medical leave

Bastar IG SRP Kalluri, who has repeatedly been accused of human rights excesses, mistreatment of journalists, researchers and activists, is set to go on medical leave. In November 2016, Kalluri was also summoned by the NHRC in the case of a murder FIR against activists Nandini Sundar and Archana Vijay. The announcement came a day after P Sundar Raj was appointed DIG Dantewada range who would be overseeing all seven Bastar districts. Read more here.

Australian PM describes frank call with Trump after Post reports angry exchange

Amid reports of being “berated” by US President Donald Trump, Australian PM Malcolm Turnbull on Thursday said he had spoken candidly and frankly with the Republican leader. However, he did not confirm a Washington Post report that claimed Trump had berated Turnbull over a refugee swap deal and cut the call short. The Post report said Trump had described the call with the leader of Australia, one of the United States’ staunchest allies, as “the worst so far”. Read more here

