TMC presses EC for simultaneous bypolls to Lok Sabha, assembly seats

A Trinamool Congress delegation today met the Election Commission demanding holding of simultaneous by-elections in one Lok Sabha and two assembly constituencies in West Bengal in “greater public interest”. The vacancies were caused due to the resignation of Manas Bhunia, MLA from Sabong, on July 24 this year and the death of Noapara MLA Madhusudan Ghosh on August 18. Sultan Ahmed, who represented Uluberia Lok Sabha seat, died on September 4 this year.

The Commission has already announced the schedule for by-election to a few seats in legislative assemblies of different states including Sabong in West Bengal. Trinamool MPs Derek O’Brien and Kalyan Banerjee today met the Election Commission and submitted a memorandum asking it to hold simultaneous by-elections in the two assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency.

“All these three vacancies were caused within July 24 to September 4, 2017, which is less than one and half months. “In the fitness of the situation, all these three casual vacancies are required to be filled in simultaneously to allow the electorate of those constituencies elect their representatives and the sooner it is done it would not only be better for them, but also conform to the practised conventions,” the memorandum says.

To press for their demand, the TMC has referred to the vacancy caused by the demise of E Ahmed, member of parliament of Malappuram parliamentary constituency on February 1 2017, which was filled within 70 days through a by-election on April 20.

