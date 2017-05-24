TMC panchayat member hacked to death, 5 arrested

Source: Google Maps Source: Google Maps

A Trinamool Congress panchayat member of Amta area in Howrah was hacked to death by a group of people midnight last night and police arrested five people in connection with it Wednesday. The man was on his way home in a motorbike when he was stopped on the road and hacked to death. His family members later found his body, the police said. The family members claimed that he was killed by his opponents in the party.

Police , however, said it was result of an old enmity. The five accused were sent to police custody for five days by a local court Wednesday.

