TMC not to attend Centre’s pre Budget all-party meet

West Bengal chief minister, Mamata Banerjee (File Photo)

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has been vocal against demonetisation, on Monday decided not to attend the pre-budget all-party meet called by the Centre as West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has directed all party MPs to attend a meeting at her Kalighat residence in Kolkata. Mamata had earlier questioned the February 1 date for the Union Budget.

Ahead of the Budget Session, an all-party meeting will be held on Monday to seek the opposition’s support for smooth conduct of proceedings in both the houses of Parliament.

A similar meeting has been convened by Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan.

Sixteen opposition parties had this month moved the Election Commission urging the poll body to ask the government to present the Budget 2017 after the assembly elections in five states of Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Goa.