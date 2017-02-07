TMC MPs to hold dharna as protest against electoral reform

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also questioned the motive behind bringing these proposals ahead of the assembly elections in five states. (File Photo) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also questioned the motive behind bringing these proposals ahead of the assembly elections in five states. (File Photo)

As a form of protest against electoral reform and state funding of elections, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPS will hold a dharna on Tuesday in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue inside Parliament House complex. “Trinamool MPs to do dharna in front of GandhiJi statue #Parliament 1030am Need for electoral reform & State funding of elections,” All India Trinamool Congress (AITC) tweeted.

Watch What Else Is Making News

Criticising the Centre’s move to introduce electoral bonds, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier on Friday said that a decision on political funding should have be taken after obtaining opinions of all political parties.

“There should have been discussion with all political parties on the issue of political funding, electoral bonds. They should have taken opinion of all political outfits. Are they planning to send regional parties in exile. We have long been demanding electoral reforms and state funding of elections,” Banerjee told the media.

Banerjee also questioned the motive behind bringing these proposals ahead of the assembly elections in five states.

“What is the motive behind this announcement just ahead of Assembly elections in five states? Later on we might find something much bigger motive behind this decision,” she said.

In a major move aimed at promoting transparency in political funding, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on February 1 announced capping of anonymous cash donations to political parties at Rs. 2,000 and introduced electoral bonds.

The bonds, which will not carry the name of the donor, can be purchased from authorised banks against cheque or e-payment.

Such securities can be redeemed only through registered accounts of a political party.